Travis Kelce defends Taylor Swift romance: "Me and Tay are absolutely happy"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce reiterated that his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift is very "real" as he addressed the intense scrutiny they've faced over the relationship.

During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old athlete and his brother, Jason, spoke with actor Niecy Nash-Betts, who co-stars with Travis on the FX series Grotesquerie.

Niecy revealed that once the news of her working with Travis on the show broke, she began receiving a flood of texts from people looking for some gossip on his personal life.

"They started off saying, 'We're watching [Grotesquerie]. Is he the killer?'" the 54-year-old explained. "Just to get [me] on the line texting them."

"Then they're like, 'Well, what do you know about his relationship?'" she continued. "I'm like, 'Get out of that man's business!'"

Travis thanked Niecy for staying out of the gossip and "always showing love" to him and Taylor.

"You know it's real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that," he added.