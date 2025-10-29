Why is Taylor Swift going incognito this NFL season? Insiders spill!

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has been flying under the radar while cheering on her fiancé Travis Kelce this season, and insiders have now revealed why she's keeping things so low-key.

Taylor Swift has been keeping an unusually low profile while attending her fiancé's NFL games this season. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old's game day outings were once a beloved Swiftie tradition, but while she's still attending plenty of Kansas City Chiefs games this year, fans haven't always been able to get a glimpse of her.

Per a new report from the Daily Mail, Taylor has made a conscious decision to keep a low profile this year out of security concerns.

The outlet alleged that she "has wanted to feel much more protected this year with her security," especially in light of the recent scares she's had with stalkers.

A tipster added that Taylor "doesn't want her whereabouts known every minute of the day," so she's been shifting towards being "less out there and attracting attention."

And her safety concerns aren't just about herself, as she regularly brings her parents and brother with her to the games.

Still, the outlet noted that the Grammy winner hasn't asked the NFL to avoid putting her on TV.

Taylor was spotted for the first time during a broadcast this season as she cheered on Travis during Monday night's Chiefs-Commanders game, but she again avoided the public entrance she regularly made over the past two seasons.