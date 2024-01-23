Taylor Swift's latest alleged stalker charged after New York townhouse incident
New York, New York - A Seattle man was charged after being arrested for suspicious loitering outside of Taylor Swift's NYC home for the second time in three days.
David Crowe (33) has since been charged with two counts each of harassment and stalking, NYPD said in a statement.
At the time of his Monday arrest, the Lavender Haze artist was out of town after supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
According to police, the arrest came following reports of an "emotionally disturbed male acting erratically" near the singer's residence.
NYPD witnessed Crowe "allegedly harassing multiple people" before being taken into custody.
It's not yet clear whether a reported attempted break-in on Saturday has been linked to Crowe, but it seems that police are looking into it.
Sadly, it's getting a bit hard to keep track of all of Taylor's alleged stalkers lately.
Taylor Swift's many stalkers
Taylor Swift is unfortunately well aware of the danger that her stalkers pose.
Roger Alvarado managed to break into her New York townhouse in 2019, reportedly taking a nap in her bed and using her shower. He was jailed for six months for the offense.
That same year, Taylor told Elle that she carries quick clotting medication and bandages in case she is shot or stabbed at concert venues.
She also reportedly uses facial recognition technology to cross-check the faces of concert-goers against a list of hundreds of the star's known stalkers.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP