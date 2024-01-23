Taylor Swift's latest alleged stalker charged after New York townhouse incident

New York, New York - A Seattle man was charged after being arrested for suspicious loitering outside of Taylor Swift 's NYC home for the second time in three days.

At the time of his Monday evening arrest, the Lavender Haze artist was luckily out of town supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

David Crowe (33) has since been charged with two counts each of harassment and stalking, NYPD said in a statement.

According to police, the arrest came following reports of an "emotionally disturbed male acting erratically" near the singer's residence.

NYPD witnessed Crowe "allegedly harassing multiple people" before being taken into custody.

It's not yet clear whether a reported attempted break-in on Saturday has been linked to Crowe, but it seems that police are looking into it.

Sadly, it's getting a bit hard to keep track of all of Taylor's alleged stalkers lately.