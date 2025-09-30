Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl Spotify pop-up in NYC: Where it is and how to attend

New York, New York - Taylor Swift is ready to enter a new era, and she's celebrating in style with a special pop-up event in New York City!

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will take over High Line Nine in New York this week. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

The 35-year-old pop star is set to debut The Life of a Showgirl, her 12th studio album, on Friday.

While there's no lead single, Swifties in New York can still get a taste of Taylor's next musical era with a limited-time Spotify experience.

From Tuesday, September 30, through Thursday, October 2, fans can flock to High Line Nine – located at 507 West 27th Street – to check out an immersive experience inspired by The Life of a Showgirl.

The pop-up will be open between 12 PM and 9 PM each day, and entry is first-come, first-served.

Fans under 16 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be allowed inside.

For fans outside of the Big Apple, Taylor will also be celebrating her new album with movie theater release parties across the country on Friday.