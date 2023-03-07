Taylor Swift's makeup artist reveals story behind her signature red lipstick

Alexandria, Australia - Taylor Swift has developed something of a trademark look for herself over the years, and one of her makeup artists is dishing on how she came to adopt her signature red lip.

Makeup artist Gucci Westman has revealed the surprising story behind Taylor Swift's signature red lip. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old is famously known for always rocking red lipstick, but it wasn't always this way.

In fact, Swifties have makeup artist Gucci Westman to thank for the iconic look.

Westman spoke to ELLE Australia about her work with the Anti-Hero singer over the years and revealed how the tradition began.

"I haven't worked with her in quite a while but I used to work with her, and I remember I was the first one to give her a red lip," she said.

Not only had Swift never donned red lipstick before, Westman even had to ask her mom Andrea for permission to use it, as Swift's management team had told the makeup team that "Taylor doesn't do red."

With permission granted, Swift wore the shade for a 2009 Allure magazine photoshoot.

She then began wearing red lipstick pretty consistently on her Fearless tour just a few months later, and the rest is history!