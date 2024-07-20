This A-list star just came out as a secret Swiftie at Taylor Swift's eras tour show in Germany!

Gelsenkirchen, Germany - At Taylor Swift 's third Eras Tour show in Germany , concertgoers spotted Hollywood star Anne Hathaway dancing wildly in the VIP area. However, the actress is in the country for a different reason!

The 41-year-old was seen at the show on Friday decked out in a floral lace corset top, white shorts, and a cardigan with her wrists covered in friendship bracelets.

Footage shows the actress dancing exuberantly to Swift's mega-hits Shake It Off and Blank Space and throwing her arms up in the air.



The video landed on X and quickly garnered numerous delighted reactions from other Swifties excited to join Anne to the club!

Another video shows Hathaway with a young boy seated on her lap, presumably her eldest son Jonathan (8).

Fans are also delighted with him as many report that he handed out snacks and water to others from the VIP area.