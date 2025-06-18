Travis Kelce reveals his and Taylor Swift's date night "movie list"

Miami, Florida - Travis Kelce shared a sweet new detail about his romance with Taylor Swift as the NFL star spilled that the pair has a running "movie list" for their date nights!

Travis Kelce (l.) shared a sweet new detail about his romance with Taylor Swift as the NFL star spilled the pair have a running "movie list" for their date nights! © Collage: Ed Zurga & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Travis and his brother Jason dropped a new episode of their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, which featured their dad Ed as a special guest.

At one point in the show, the 35-year-old tight end name-dropped his superstar girlfriend as he and Jason discussed potential movies to watch and review on the pod.

"We mentioned Pretty Woman, that has been on me and Tay's movie list for a while," Travis told the 37-year-old former Philadelphia Eagle.

Travis has repeatedly referred to the 35-year-old Grammy winner as either "Tay" or "Tay Tay" since the two began dating in 2023.

Earlier this month, the Super Bowl champ gave her another sweet nod on his podcast after she bought back the masters of her first six albums.

"Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too," he said after the episode's guest, Shaquille O'Neal, mentioned Taylor's hit song I Knew You Were Trouble.