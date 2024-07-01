Taylor Swift has sweetest reaction to Travis Kelce's surprise visit to The Eras Tour

Dublin, Ireland - Taylor Swift had a priceless reaction to Travis Kelce's surprise visit to The Eras Tour in Dublin, Ireland!

Taylor Swift (r.) had a priceless reaction to Travis Kelce's surprise visit to The Eras Tour in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kelleyfarrelly & @laurenmacken_

After attending a wedding in California the night before, the NFL star made it all the way to Ireland to catch Taylor's final performance in Dublin on Sunday.

Travis' lengthy journey meant that he couldn't quite make it on time, but his surprise entrance resulted in perhaps the most adorable moment ever when the singer first spotted him in the crowd!

Per fan footage shared across social media, Taylor lit up with the biggest smile when she seemingly noticed Travis in the VIP tent as she sang august during the "folkmore" portion of the show.

Many Swifties drew comparisons to the pop star's memorable trek all the way from Japan to catch Travis at the Super Bowl back in February, after which she famously told him, "Jet lag is a choice."

Following the performance, Taylor and Travis exited the stadium together, and their stroll out was in clear view of the audience – resulting in even more swoon-worthy moments!