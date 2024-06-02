Travis Kelce is asked when he'll "make an honest woman" out of Taylor Swift in SNL skit

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift came up in conversation during a recent Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live sketch cameo, and is anyone surprised?

Taylor Swift (pictured) came up in conversation during Travis Kelce's Saturday Night Live sketch cameo, and is anyone surprised? © ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

While doing a Bill Swerski's Superfans live scene on Saturday, an in-character Jason Sudeikis said the quiet part out loud to Trav: "Hey Travis, real talk okay, just the guys here... when are you going to make an honest woman out of [Taylor Swift]?"

The tight end seemed to find the joke funny but diplomatically refused to answer the question.

Then the Ted Lasso star jokingly said that "she doesn't need to work anymore," adding, "I know your kicker agrees with me. He gets it!"

The latter statement refers to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's controversial speech at Benedictine College's commencement in May suggesting that women should not work outside the home.

Butker also mentioned Taylor in his diatribe, referencing a line from her 2022 hit song Bejeweled: "As my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt.'"

At the end of Sudeikis' satirical rant, Travis said, "Guys – you're really pushing it."