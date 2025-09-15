Taylor Swift sneaks into Travis Kelce's Chiefs game behind bizarre disguise

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift made an ultra-incognito arrival at Travis Kelce's first home game of the 2025 NFL season, leaving fans a bit baffled.

Taylor Swift (l.) attended Travis Kelce's NFL game on Sunday – but the pop star avoided actually being seen. © Collage: Neilson Barnard & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old pop star showed up for her first NFL game as Travis' fiancée on Sunday in an unusual way.

Per viral footage shared on X, Taylor appeared to enter under the cover of a rolling wall, completely obscuring her from view.

She was never shown on screen during the broadcast, but sources later confirmed to People, E! News, and more outlets that Taylor was, in fact, in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium.

No official explanation has been provided for the suspicious disguise, but it's reminiscent of the infamous "cleaning cart" the Grammy winner was rolled in as she traveled from backstage to begin her performances on The Eras Tour.

Of course, Swifties wasted no time coming up with potential theories as to why Taylor opted to attend in secret.