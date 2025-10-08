Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's raunchy new song Wood: "I love that girl"
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce couldn't help but blush as he was grilled on Taylor Swift's raunchy nod to him on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl!
The 36-year-old athlete reacted to his fiancée's latest record on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason.
Naturally, Jason wasted no time in teasing Travis over one particular track – Wood – and its nods to the Kansas City Chiefs star's "manhood."
"Do you feel, do you feel – not confident – do you feel cocky about the song Wood?" the 37-year-old former Philadelphia Eagle asked.
Travis repeatedly tried to brush it off, saying, "I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way..."
"It's not just you. It's an appendage. It's a very specific thing," Jason pushed back.
Travis continued to play dumb, telling his brother, "I think you're not understanding the song."
Wood raised just about every Swiftie's eyebrows when The Life of a Showgirl dropped on Friday, as it featured some of the pop star's spiciest lyrics to date.
Taylor Swift gives Travis Kelce NSFW nods on The Life of a Showgirl
"Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my еyes," Taylor sings. "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was thе key that opened my thighs."
The BDE-centric puns don't end there, though, as another line in the song even references the Kelce brothers' podcast as she declares, "New Heights of manhood / I ain't gotta knock on wood."
Taylor herself has weighed in on the buzz around the song, saying in a recent SiriusXM interview, "That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head."
"You see in that song what you wanna see in that song."
