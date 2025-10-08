Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift's raunchy new song Wood: "I love that girl"

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce couldn't help but blush as he was grilled on Taylor Swift 's raunchy nod to him on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl!

Travis Kelce (r.) has reacted to Taylor Swift's NSFW lyrics from The Life of a Showgirl. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift & Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 36-year-old athlete reacted to his fiancée's latest record on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason.

Naturally, Jason wasted no time in teasing Travis over one particular track – Wood – and its nods to the Kansas City Chiefs star's "manhood."

"Do you feel, do you feel – not confident – do you feel cocky about the song Wood?" the 37-year-old former Philadelphia Eagle asked.

Travis repeatedly tried to brush it off, saying, "I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way..."

"It's not just you. It's an appendage. It's a very specific thing," Jason pushed back.

Travis continued to play dumb, telling his brother, "I think you're not understanding the song."

Wood raised just about every Swiftie's eyebrows when The Life of a Showgirl dropped on Friday, as it featured some of the pop star's spiciest lyrics to date.