Travis Kelce praises "friend" Blake Lively amid rumors of Taylor Swift falling out
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave Blake Lively a sweet shoutout amid rumors that his fiancée Taylor Swift has had a serious falling out with the Gossip Girl star.
On Monday, Travis and his brother Jason shared a bonus episode of their New Heights podcast, focused on The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, as part of the show's new "film club."
Jason noted that the 2005 movie marked the "film debut of our friend Blake Lively," before the Kansas City Chiefs star went on to praise her character's storyline as his favorite.
Travis admitted he "might have been a little biased" as he declared that Blake "killed it" in the role.
He did provide one critique, though, as he quipped that the A Simple Favor actor didn't exactly have the "best run" while playing the role of a soccer star.
"Blake, I love you [but] it does not strike me as a star athlete run," he joked.
Travis' praise comes amid talk that his better half has had some bad blood with her longtime pal after being dragged into Blake's court battle against her co-star Justin Baldoni, whom the mom of four has accused of sexual harassment and retaliation.
Taylor was first named in Justin's since-dismissed countersuit against Blake filed in January, and his team has repeatedly attempted to subpoena her in the case in the months since.
Where do Taylor Swift and Blake Lively stand today?
Last month, it was revealed that a man reportedly hired by Justin's team trespassed onto Travis' property in a bid to serve Taylor with deposition papers.
The Jane the Virgin star's attorneys had claimed in September that the Grammy winner would soon give evidence in the case, but her team went on to deny that she ever agreed to be deposed.
While sources alleged the drama had put a strain on Taylor and Blake's relationship, the two seem to be back on good terms, despite keeping their friendship more out of the limelight than usual.
Blake subtly supported the Fortnight artist after the release of her album, The Life of a Showgirl, last week by liking one of Taylor's posts about the record.
Some Swifties are even convinced that Taylor defended her friendship with Blake on the new song CANCELLED! – though the pop star revealed she wrote the record several months before the legal drama began.
