Taylor Swift reveals why won't perform at the Super Bowl halftime show
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has set the record straight when it comes to her decision not to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The 35-year-old singer's name is often at the center of talks when rumors about who the performer will be pop up each year.
But Taylor has never stepped onto that iconic stage, and as she told Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, she has indeed been asked to do it several times.
The Grammy winner explained that Jay-Z, whose entertainment company Roc Nation executive produces the halftime show, has often reached out about performing.
"Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close," she said.
"They sometimes will call and say, 'How does she feel about [performing]...' and that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."
Taylor clarified, though, that her fiancé Travis Kelce "would love" for her to do it, but she doesn't want it to interfere with how she supports him throughout the season.
"Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of Shake It Off into Blank Space into Cruel Summer would be great,'" she joked.
And the Super Bowl talk wasn't the only rumor she debunked on The Tonight Show, including some eyebrow-raising headlines about her friendships with fellow stars Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran.
Taylor Swift debunks rumors about Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran
After Selena tied the knot last month, reports claimed that Taylor joked in her speech that her longtime pal "beat her to the altar."
"I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement," she told Jimmy.
Instead, she did some "light teasing" of the 33-year-old bride when it came to how they used to dress when they first met, all the way back in 2008.
"So I talked a little bit about 2008, how happy I am for her, how it's been beautiful to get to be a part of her life. But I did not make it about me," the Karma singer said.
She did spill that one rumor was true – the fact that Ed learned about her engagement via Instagram!
"I have the perfect explanation. He doesn't have a phone! He doesn't have one that works," Taylor said.
She said the 34-year-old Perfect singer is one of her "favorite people on the planet," but when it came to sharing the big news, she went through her recent texts and began calling those numbers to announce it.
Without a cell of his own, he was unsurprisingly not among her last convos, and after she posted the news to her Instagram, she realized in a panic that they never called him.
As unconventional as it may be in the modern age, Ed has been without a phone since 2015.
Earlier this year, Ed revealed that he had turned on that old phone amid his copyright legal battle, and he came upon a number of nostalgic photos and texts from his friends – including several from Taylor that he shared to his Instagram.
