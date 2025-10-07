Taylor Swift reveals why won't perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has set the record straight when it comes to her decision not to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Taylor Swift revealed why she hasn't done the Super Bowl halftime show yet during an appearance on The Tonight Show. © ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

The 35-year-old singer's name is often at the center of talks when rumors about who the performer will be pop up each year.

But Taylor has never stepped onto that iconic stage, and as she told Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, she has indeed been asked to do it several times.

The Grammy winner explained that Jay-Z, whose entertainment company Roc Nation executive produces the halftime show, has often reached out about performing.

"Jay-Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close," she said.

"They sometimes will call and say, 'How does she feel about [performing]...' and that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field."

Taylor clarified, though, that her fiancé Travis Kelce "would love" for her to do it, but she doesn't want it to interfere with how she supports him throughout the season.

"Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of Shake It Off into Blank Space into Cruel Summer would be great,'" she joked.

And the Super Bowl talk wasn't the only rumor she debunked on The Tonight Show, including some eyebrow-raising headlines about her friendships with fellow stars Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran.