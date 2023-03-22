Tekashi 6ix9ine brutally beaten in Florida gym assault caught on video

Miami, Florida - Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday after a group of men brutally assaulted him in the bathroom of a gym, with video of the attack later being uploaded online.

The 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was in the sauna area of an LA Gym location somewhere in South Florida, according to TMZ, who cited his longtime lawyer, Lance Lazzaro.

"Several guys" then suddenly attacked Tekashi 6ix9ine and delivered a savage beating, leaving him bloodied and nursing injuries to his face and torso.

Video tweeted by viral video outlet ONLY in DADE appeared to capture part of the assault, with three men hitting out at Tekashi while he's on the floor of the restroom, all while shouting at him to "shut the f*** up."

TMZ reported that police and ambulance services were called as soon as the gym manager was told of the incident. The GOOBA artist was treated at a local hospital.