The Bachelor star Sean Lowe reveals "traumatic" attack by his rescue dog
Dallas, Texas - Reality star Sean Lowe has shared a new video revealing that he was recently attacked by his rescue dog in a "traumatic" incident.
The 41-year-old, who led season 17 of The Bachelor, took to Instagram on Monday to open up about the attack.
As he explained, he had invited friends over for a barbecue, where things got off to a good start.
But when smoke from the grill drifted into the kitchen, the fire alarm was set off.
So, Sean went inside and tried to wave the smoke away from the alarm with a towel, and the motion – along with the shrill of the alarm – appeared to trigger their dog, Moose.
The boxer first snapped at the towel before he bit Sean's finger – something Moose had never done.
After Sean attempted to wave the dog off, Moose began to bite his owner's foot so hard it pierced holes in his shoes.
When Sean gave him a clear "no", Moose's fuse blew, and he attacked his owner.
Sean Lowe says he was "fighting for his life" as his dog attacked
Moose began viciously attacking Sean, biting his arm and leaving him bleeding profusely.
The Bachelorette alum was able to fend off the boxer for a bit – only for the dog to attack him once again.
Thankfully, Sean's friends were on the scene and immediately called 911. He was rushed to the hospital, where he received stitches on both arms.
Sean admitted he couldn't quite process the event initially, as Moose had been such a sweet dog.
But sadly, the horror didn't end there.
As Sean and his wife, Catherine Giudici, explored options for rehoming the boxer, Moose attacked once again.
This incident occurred when Sean's parents had arrived to pick up the couple's kids, as Moose burst through the doors while the TV star was standing in the yard.
The police arrived shortly after, and Sean was rushed to the emergency room to treat the wounds from the second brutal attack.
"I just know I'm fighting for my life here," he recalled. "I feel like if this dog gets up, he's going to kill me."
Sean and Catherine both broke down in tears as he said that, had the dog gone after his 38-year-old wife or their children, the outcome could have been far more tragic.
The couple did not reveal whether Moose had ultimately been rehomed, but Sean added at the end of the clip, "We miss our dog, as weird as that sounds. He was a really, really good dog. And we miss him."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@seanloweksu