The Bachelor star Sean Lowe reveals "traumatic" attack by his rescue dog

Dallas, Texas - Reality star Sean Lowe has shared a new video revealing that he was recently attacked by his rescue dog in a "traumatic" incident.

The 41-year-old, who led season 17 of The Bachelor, took to Instagram on Monday to open up about the attack.

As he explained, he had invited friends over for a barbecue, where things got off to a good start.

But when smoke from the grill drifted into the kitchen, the fire alarm was set off.

So, Sean went inside and tried to wave the smoke away from the alarm with a towel, and the motion – along with the shrill of the alarm – appeared to trigger their dog, Moose.

The boxer first snapped at the towel before he bit Sean's finger – something Moose had never done.

After Sean attempted to wave the dog off, Moose began to bite his owner's foot so hard it pierced holes in his shoes.

When Sean gave him a clear "no", Moose's fuse blew, and he attacked his owner.