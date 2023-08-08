The Exorcist director William Friedkin has passed away

Los Angeles, California - William Friedkin, the groundbreaking director of The Exorcist and The French Connection, died on Monday at the age of 87.

William Friedkin, the director behind classic films such as The French Connection and The Exorcist, has died at the age of 87. © REUTERS

Friedkin passed away in Los Angeles after suffering unspecified health issues in recent years, Stephen Galloway, a former Hollywood Reporter executive editor told AFP.



"He died this morning," Galloway confirmed after speaking with Friedkin's wife.

The director had "been working until a few weeks ago," but "had been in declining health," he added.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro led the tributes on Monday, calling Friedkin "one of the Gods of Cinema."

"Cinema has lost a true Scholar and I have lost a dear, loyal and true friend," he wrote on social media.

Fellow horror director Eli Roth posted a tribute on Instagram to "one of the most impactful directors of all time" who "set the course of my life in a different direction."

Actor Elijah Wood described Friedkin as "a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever."