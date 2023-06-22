Tina Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr., arrested on drug charges

Alvin, Texas - Ike Turner Jr., son of late musicians Ike and Tina Turner, was reportedly arrested in Texas last month on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine and tampering with evidence.

Ike Turner Jr. was arrested in May after police reportedly found crack cocaine and meth in his possession. © Robyn Beck / AFP

Per People magazine, Police in Alvin, Texas, detained the 64-year-old after finding 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and 0.7 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Ike Turner Jr., who is also a musician, was sentenced to jail 18 days before his mother died at age 83 on May 24.

Turner was driving a white 2013 Ford Fusion when officers pulled him over for an equipment violation because his headlight or taillight was out, police said. Captain Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department told People that officers confiscated the drugs after they discovered Turner trying to eat them "before officers could seize them from him."

Turner is currently being held at Brazoria County Jail on $70,000 bail, People reported. A passenger in the car, Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, was also charged with possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamines), according to an incident report reviewed by the outlet.

People was unable to reach an attorney for the musician.