Tom Brady and Irina Shayk heat up dating chatter after secret hotel rendezvous!

London, UK - Tom Brady may really be over his divorce from Gisele Bündchen as the NFL player was spotted at a London hotel with model Irina Shayk!

Tom Brady (l) and Irina Shayk were seen spending 48 hours together at a London hotel. © Collage: IMAGO / Action Plus & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Is love in the air in London?

According to multiple reports, the rumored pair spent 48 hours together at a boutique lodge overseas!

The rendezvous began on Sunday and per The Daily Mail, Brady and Shayk were "holed up" at the Twenty Two Hotel throughout Monday.

The outlet stated that the ex New England Patriots legend and the supermodel were seen leaving the hotel on Tuesday separately.

Brady reportedly left around 7:20 AM while Bradley Cooper's ex departed from a different entrance five minutes earlier.

The NFL star's car was also apparently already packed and loaded with his luggage before he took off to a private airport, where he quickly flew out of the UK.