Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating?

Tom Brady (r.) was seen getting cozy and displaying PDA with model Irina Shayk this weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/irinashayk & tombrady

Sorry Kim K stans, but it appears that another A-lister has caught the 45-year-old former quarterback's eye!

Over the weekend, recently-single Brady was caught with supermodel Irina Shayk, who previously dated Bradley Cooper, which has now led to chatter about the duo running rampant.

In snaps obtained by TMZ, the former New England Patriots player was seen picking up the 37-year-old Russian model from Hotel Bel-Air, and the two reportedly then headed to his LA crib.

The pair didn't leave Brady's house until 9:30 the following morning, and Shayk was also pictured wearing the same outfit while the ex-athlete dropped her off the following morning, seemingly confirming that there's something going on between them!