Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating?
Los Angeles, California - Football star Tom Brady has sparked love rumors with another famous lady...who isn't Kim Kardashian!
Sorry Kim K stans, but it appears that another A-lister has caught the 45-year-old former quarterback's eye!
Over the weekend, recently-single Brady was caught with supermodel Irina Shayk, who previously dated Bradley Cooper, which has now led to chatter about the duo running rampant.
In snaps obtained by TMZ, the former New England Patriots player was seen picking up the 37-year-old Russian model from Hotel Bel-Air, and the two reportedly then headed to his LA crib.
The pair didn't leave Brady's house until 9:30 the following morning, and Shayk was also pictured wearing the same outfit while the ex-athlete dropped her off the following morning, seemingly confirming that there's something going on between them!
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spark dating rumors with PDA snaps
While at a stop light, Brady and Shayk were filmed having a little PDA moment, with the athlete seen sweetly stroking the model's cheek as she smiled.
The two were also seen laughing together when he dropped her off at the hotel, and the pair reportedly went back to Brady's house again.
Well, color us intrigued!
Brady hasn't had much time for romance as he finalized his messy divorce from Gisele Bündchen, and Shayk has also been single since she split from Cooper, though the exes did briefly spark reunion gossip last year.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/irinashayk & tombrady