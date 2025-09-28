Tom Holland breaks silence after head injury delays Spider-Man filming

England, UK - Spider-Man star Tom Holland is back in good spirits after a recent scare on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day that briefly sent him to the hospital.

The 29-year-old actor, who suffered a concussion during a stunt and briefly halted filming, let fans know this weekend that he's officially regaining his strength.

On Saturday, Tom shared highlights from a charity gala for The Brothers Trust, the organization he co-founded with his brothers.

The evening was full of laughter, star-studded moments – including appearances from his fiancée Zendaya and longtime Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon – and even an unexpected hosting turn from his father, which Tom joked made the event even funnier.

"I'm sorry I had to leave early but I'm feeling better and on the mend," he told fans in his caption, thanking his family, friends, and supporters for making the night such a success.

While filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains on pause following his on-set accident, insiders say the production delay won't last long, per TMZ.