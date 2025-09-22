Tom Holland hospitalized as scary stunt fail halts Spider-Man filming

Watford, UK - Production on Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day took a scary turn when leading star Tom Holland injured himself so badly during a botched stunt that he had to be taken to the hospital.

Tom Holland suffered a scary injury while filming a stunt for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday. © MICHAEL LOCCISANO / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Sun, the incident occurred on Friday when the 29-year-old actor fell on his head and was diagnosed with a concussion after heading to the hospital.



A stunt woman also appears to have been involved in the accident and was hospitalized.

"We were called at 10:30 AM on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford," a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said.

Filming of the costly superhero flick was immediately halted, and it could now be at a standstill for quite some time due to Holland's role as the main protagonist.

His father, Dominic Holland, confirmed on the fringes of a charity gala that his son would not be able to be in front of the camera "for a while."

The Uncharted star himself was also at the event – alongside fiancée and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya – but he's said to have left early, as he wasn't feeling well.