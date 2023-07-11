Tom Holland opens up on addiction in candid podcast interview

London, UK - Tom Holland recently got real about his relationship with alcohol, admitting he felt "enslaved" by booze in the past.

Tom Holland got real about his journey to sobriety, admitting that he was addicted to alcohol. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In a candid appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Holland explained why he stopped drinking alcohol.

The turning point came at the start of 2022, when he decided to do a Dry January and realized that staying sober was much harder on him than he thought it would be.

"All I could think about was having a drink," the Spider-Man star. "I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, 'When's it 12?', and it just really scared me."

He decided that he would keep "punishing himself" by staying dry in February too, just so he could prove to himself that he didn't have a problem. That second month was still a struggle, which made him decide to keep it up until his birthday in June.

The actor's plan was to just take a break from alcohol, but the longer he didn't drink, the better he felt.