Tom Holland reveals sobriety while opening up about mental health

Los Angeles, California - Marvel star Tom Holland opened up about his mental health while discussing his newest project, and he made a surprising personal revelation along the way.

Tom Holland revealed he's one year sober in a new interview on Tuesday. © Sujit Jaiswal / AFP

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old spoke to Entertainment Weekly about The Crowded Room, an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series.

Holland portrays Danny Sullivan in the TV show, which is inspired by the true story of Billy Milligan, the first person to be acquitted of a major crime with an insanity plea due to dissociative identity disorder.

After Holland's character is arrested for a shooting in New York City, he meets with investigator Rya Goodwin (played by Amanda Seyfried), which leads him to assess the mental struggles that led him to commit the crime.

The Uncharted actor said that preparing for the role led him to become more considerate of his own mental health and learn about "triggers" that cause him stress.

"Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life," he said.



Holland also revealed that he is now one year and four months sober, and he's distanced himself significantly from social media since publicly announcing a break from it last August.