Tom Holland reveals sobriety while opening up about mental health
Los Angeles, California - Marvel star Tom Holland opened up about his mental health while discussing his newest project, and he made a surprising personal revelation along the way.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old spoke to Entertainment Weekly about The Crowded Room, an upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series.
Holland portrays Danny Sullivan in the TV show, which is inspired by the true story of Billy Milligan, the first person to be acquitted of a major crime with an insanity plea due to dissociative identity disorder.
After Holland's character is arrested for a shooting in New York City, he meets with investigator Rya Goodwin (played by Amanda Seyfried), which leads him to assess the mental struggles that led him to commit the crime.
The Uncharted actor said that preparing for the role led him to become more considerate of his own mental health and learn about "triggers" that cause him stress.
"Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy's struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life," he said.
Holland also revealed that he is now one year and four months sober, and he's distanced himself significantly from social media since publicly announcing a break from it last August.
Tom Holland gets candid about mental health struggles
"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he said at the time. "I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state."
With The Crowded Room, Holland hopes it will lead viewers to "have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues."
"I hope that people will feel educated about the powers of mental health, the struggles, [and] our incredible abilities to survive," he said.
The first three episodes of the Zendaya-approved series will hit Apple TV+ on June 9.
Cover photo: Sujit Jaiswal / AFP