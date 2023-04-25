Zendaya shows some love for Tom Holland's newest project

Los Angeles, California - Days after Tom Holland gushed over Zendaya 's surprise Coachella performance, the Euphoria star is returning the favor!

Zendaya was one of the first to like Tom Hollland's Instagram post on Monday, which was an update about his upcoming TV show. © Collage: Astrid Stawiarz & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Tom took to Instagram on Monday to update fans on his latest project, The Crowded Room.

"I promise you this show will not disappoint," he said in the caption. "We are 7 weeks out from dropping our first three episodes and I have never been more excited to share something with you."

It looks like there's one very special person in Tom's life who's thrilled about the news as well, as his 26-year-old girlfriend liked the post only a minute after it was shared!

The notoriously private pair, who have been together officially dating since 2021, are not shy when it comes to showing love for one another online.

After Zendaya hit the stage at Coachella on Saturday, Tom liked several posts from the performance that were shared by fan accounts.

While the Uncharted actor is busy promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ series, Z has a number of exciting projects on the way as well!