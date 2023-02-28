Tom Sizemore's family shares tragic update on his condition after stroke

Los Angeles, California - The family of Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore confirmed that they are looking into options for end-of-life care.

Actor Tom Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18. © Gonzalo Marroquin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 61-year-old has been hospitalized and in critical condition since he collapsed at his Los Angeles home on February 18.

Following his collapse, doctors confirmed that Sizemore suffered from a brain aneurysm caused by a stroke, and he has been in a coma ever since.

His manager Charles Lago issued an update on the actor's condition on Monday.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision," Lagos said in a statement, per CNN.

He continued to say that his family will determine "end of life matters," and an additional statement will be issued on Wednesday.

The Cobra Kai star has struggled with drug addiction since he was a teenager and has faced legal trouble on multiple occasions, including being convicted of domestic violence charges in 2003.

Sizemore is known for his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Witness Protection as well as his roles in Twin Peaks, True Romance, and more.

Actor Eddie McClintock, who co-starred in Shooter with Sizemore, paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing that "he was incredibly kind to my son, and frankly, everyone else."