Treat Williams' cause of death revealed after tragic accident

Dorset, Vermont - Fans are still in shock after Treat Williams died in a tragic motorcycle accident in June. Now, police have revealed the actor 's exact cause of death.

Treat Williams was killed in a motorcycle accident near Dorset, Vermont, on June 12, 2023. © LARS NIKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Once Upon a Time in America star died of "severe trauma and blood loss" as a result of the accident, the Vermont State Police said in a statement, as reported by People.

On top of that, authorities said the motorist with whom the actor collided on June 12 has received a "a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death." Investigators suggested the driver may have overlooked Williams on the motorcycle.

The tragic accident occurred on a Monday afternoon on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont. The actor wanted to make a turn and collided with the car.

Williams was immediately taken to a hospital by helicopter but died of his injuries a short time later. His manager, Barry McPherson, shared the sad news with fans.