Treat Williams' cause of death revealed after tragic accident
Dorset, Vermont - Fans are still in shock after Treat Williams died in a tragic motorcycle accident in June. Now, police have revealed the actor's exact cause of death.
The Once Upon a Time in America star died of "severe trauma and blood loss" as a result of the accident, the Vermont State Police said in a statement, as reported by People.
On top of that, authorities said the motorist with whom the actor collided on June 12 has received a "a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death." Investigators suggested the driver may have overlooked Williams on the motorcycle.
The tragic accident occurred on a Monday afternoon on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont. The actor wanted to make a turn and collided with the car.
Williams was immediately taken to a hospital by helicopter but died of his injuries a short time later. His manager, Barry McPherson, shared the sad news with fans.
Tributes pour in for Treat Williams
Williams' colleagues in the acting world were shocked and saddened at the news of his passing.
"I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," McPherson told People. "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s."
Several fellow actors commented on Williams' death, including his on-screen son Gregory Smith (40).
"This news is devastating," said the actor, who starred with Williams in the series Everwood. "Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much."
"I'm very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family," he continued. "He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure."
The actor is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant (68), and his children Gill (31) and Elinor Williams (25).
Cover photo: LARS NIKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP