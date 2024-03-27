Trump ally MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell evicted from company warehouse

Shakopee, Minnesota - My Pillow CEO and Donald Trump sycophant Mike Lindell is being evicted from the warehouse he ran his business out of after failing to pay two months of back rent.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is being evicted by the landlord of one of the company's warehouses in Minnesota. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

According to The Star Tribune, court documents show that Lindell had received at least four notices of default, as he owes more than $217,000 for rent and other charges to the building's owner, First Industrial, LP.

During an eviction court hearing on Tuesday, attorney Sara Filo, who is representing First Industrial, said, "MyPillow has more or less vacated, but we'd like to do this by the book.

"At this point, there's a representation that no further payment is going to be made under this lease, so we'd like to go ahead with finding a new tenant," Filo added.

In an interview on Tuesday with the Minnesota Reformer, Lindell claimed the warehouse was only one-third the size of the company's main warehouse located in the same town and was no longer useful to him.