Tucker Carlson plans to bring TV news to Twitter – and he has Elon Musk's approval

Boca Grande, Florida - Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced that he is making his big comeback on Twitter , and he has CEO Elon Musk's seal of approval.

Tucker Carlson is moving his show to Twitter, and CEO Elon Musk has expressed his approval. © Collage: IMAGO / agefotostock & ZUMA Wire

In a brief video clip he tweeted Tuesday afternoon that includes the caption "We're back," Carlson describes Twitter as the last platform "in the world" that allows free speech.

"Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops," he claims. "Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody's allowed here, and we think that's a good thing."

Carlson filmed his last show with Fox News on April 21 before the network unexpectedly announced his termination on April 24.

As the biggest host on the network for years, Fox has seen a massive drop in ratings since making the decision, and have yet to properly replace the longtime host.

Carlson seems ready to move on, sharing in his video that soon, he and his team will be bringing "a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter."

As always, the replies to Carlson's tweet were rife with debate, with some posing the idea that Twitter's CEO, who has become known for sharing far-right conspiracies on his platfor and urging users to vote Republican, could be in on it.