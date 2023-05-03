Tucker Carlson thirsts over guest's girlfriend and shares violent fantasies in leaked video and texts
New York, New York - Newly leaked videos of Tucker Carlson show the former Fox News host making some questionable comments and espousing white nationalist rhetoric.
Videos shared on Tuesday by Media Matters, a progressive watchdog group, shows Carlson making some questionable comments while off-air.
In the first clip, Carlson is having a conversation with Piers Morgan, and jokes "If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique."
The two continue to crack jokes, with Morgan teasing Carlson for a segment he did on "tanning testicles."
In the second clip, Tucker talks about a guest he had on his show, sharing that he "thought his girlfriend was kind of yummy."
He went on to say that he was "just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird," also stating, "Hey, Media Matters for America, go f*** yourself."
The videos come after Carlson was recently fired from Fox News for undisclosed reasons.
Twitter users react to the Media Matters Tucker Carlson leaks
Several other clips have been circulating on social media, but the most damning leak was a text exchange reported by the New York Times, in which Tucker shares his thoughts on a video of "Trump supporters" attacking "an Antifa kid."
"It was three against one, at least," he wrote. "Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable, obviously. It's not how white men fight."
"Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they'd hit him harder, kill him," he added. "I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it."
Carlson has blamed "the media" and both major US political parties for his unceremonious exit from Fox News.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire