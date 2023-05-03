Tucker Carlson thirsts over guest's girlfriend and shares violent fantasies in leaked video and texts

New York, New York - Newly leaked videos of Tucker Carlson show the former Fox News host making some questionable comments and espousing white nationalist rhetoric.

Videos shared on Tuesday by Media Matters, a progressive watchdog group, shows Carlson making some questionable comments while off-air.

In the first clip, Carlson is having a conversation with Piers Morgan, and jokes "If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique."

The two continue to crack jokes, with Morgan teasing Carlson for a segment he did on "tanning testicles."

In the second clip, Tucker talks about a guest he had on his show, sharing that he "thought his girlfriend was kind of yummy."

He went on to say that he was "just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird," also stating, "Hey, Media Matters for America, go f*** yourself."

The videos come after Carlson was recently fired from Fox News for undisclosed reasons.