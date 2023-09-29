Tupac murder: Former gang leader officially charged with killing the rap icon

Las Vegas, Nevada - A former gang leader has been officially arrested charged with murder in the 1996 shooting death of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, a prosecutor said Friday.

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur's murder, a suspect has been arrested and charged. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & REUTERS

Duane "Keefe D" Davis was indicted by a grand jury in Nevada, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo told a court.

"The presumption is great that he is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur, and he will be found guilty of murder with use of a deadly weapon," he said.

The Chief Deputy District Attorney said a grand jury had been seated in the case for "several months." He described Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur.

The now 60-year-old was arrested Friday morning while walking near his home.

Davis has admitted in past interviews and in his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend that he was a witness to the crime and was riding inside the Cadillac where the drive-by shots were fired from, which caused the rapper's death at age 25.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly served a search warrant in July at a home in the suburb of Henderson near Las Vegas in the case that has remained unsolved for nearly 30 years.

The new development is the latest in a long-running mystery that has gripped the public imagination.