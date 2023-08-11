Tyrese Gibson releases footage of alleged racial profiling in Home Depot lawsuit

West Hills, California - Fast X star Tyrese Gibson has released footage from his visit to a Home Depot store where he accused workers of " discriminatory mistreatment."

Tyrese Gibson is seeking $1 million in damages against Home Depot in a complaint filed against the company. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 44-year-old Sweet Lady singer dropped a clip on Instagram from his explosive confrontation from February 11 with the company's employees, whom he accused of racial profiling.

In the video, Gibson is seen asking the workers about their policies after he was asked to come inside to provide ID for a purchase made by his associates, Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez.

He said he had been told he could leave to avoid fan attention while the others completed the transaction.

On Wednesday, per Variety, the multi-hyphenate entertainer, Mora, and Hernandez filed a lawsuit against Home Depot, stating that they experienced "outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling" at the company's West Hills store.



Gibson and the two plaintiffs are seeking over $1 million in damages and "a declaratory judgment declaring that" the workers' actions violated California's Unruh Civil Rights Act.