Tyrese Gibson releases footage of alleged racial profiling in Home Depot lawsuit
West Hills, California - Fast X star Tyrese Gibson has released footage from his visit to a Home Depot store where he accused workers of "discriminatory mistreatment."
On Friday, the 44-year-old Sweet Lady singer dropped a clip on Instagram from his explosive confrontation from February 11 with the company's employees, whom he accused of racial profiling.
In the video, Gibson is seen asking the workers about their policies after he was asked to come inside to provide ID for a purchase made by his associates, Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez.
He said he had been told he could leave to avoid fan attention while the others completed the transaction.
On Wednesday, per Variety, the multi-hyphenate entertainer, Mora, and Hernandez filed a lawsuit against Home Depot, stating that they experienced "outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling" at the company's West Hills store.
Gibson and the two plaintiffs are seeking over $1 million in damages and "a declaratory judgment declaring that" the workers' actions violated California's Unruh Civil Rights Act.
Home Depot responds to Tyrese Gibson's lawsuit
The filing further states, "The actions of the cashier and manager were discriminatory based on race and origin. There is no other plausible explanation for the mistreatment of Plaintiffs."
A spokesperson for Home Depot stated that "diversity and respect for all people are core to who we are, and we do not tolerate discrimination in any form."
"We value Mr. Gibson as a customer, and in the months since this happened, we've reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so."
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP