Warrant out for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker after missing GPS fitting

New York, New York - Actor Drew Barrymore 's alleged stalker, Chad Michael Busto, never showed up for a court-mandated GPS monitor fitting. As a result, a warrant has been issued for his arrest .

Busto was ordered to wear the GPS monitor after being arrested on August 21 when he showed up uninvited to her $6 million home in the Hamptons.

Luckily, Barrymore hadn't been home at the time.

Just two days before the incident in August, a video came out of Busto rushing the stage while Barrymore was interviewing singer Reneé Rapp at 92NY.

Audio of him demanding to see Barrymore can be heard in the recording, with Busto insisting that she knew him.

Security escorted Gusto away while Barrymore and Rapp hurried offstage together.

On August 25, Busto gave reporters a bizarre interview outside of the Southampton Village Justice Court following his arraignment on stalking charges filed by Barrymore.