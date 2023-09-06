Warrant out for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker after missing GPS fitting
New York, New York - Actor Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker, Chad Michael Busto, never showed up for a court-mandated GPS monitor fitting. As a result, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Busto was ordered to wear the GPS monitor after being arrested on August 21 when he showed up uninvited to her $6 million home in the Hamptons.
Luckily, Barrymore hadn't been home at the time.
Just two days before the incident in August, a video came out of Busto rushing the stage while Barrymore was interviewing singer Reneé Rapp at 92NY.
Audio of him demanding to see Barrymore can be heard in the recording, with Busto insisting that she knew him.
Security escorted Gusto away while Barrymore and Rapp hurried offstage together.
On August 25, Busto gave reporters a bizarre interview outside of the Southampton Village Justice Court following his arraignment on stalking charges filed by Barrymore.
Chad Michael Busto claims he and Drew Barrymore "have a connection"
When asked if he would stay away from Barrymore, Busto told 27East, "I believe that we have a connection in our past… and I thought we had a history," later adding that he hopes they can repair their relationship in the future "if needed."
When a reporter asks Busto if he was trying to harm Barrymore, he answers with a bizarre non-sequitur: "The ultimate objective in the case is to actually reduce crime in our society to absolute zero. One of the ideas that I've come up with is possibly having a big… national [or international] meeting of all human beings two weeks a month to see if we can try to reduce crime to, like, absolute zero."
Busto has also allegedly harassed Amber Heard and proposed to her via social media, according to The Daily Beast.
This man also appears to be the same Chad Busto to have been arrested on numerous occasions in the past (South Carolina, Texas, California), including a Georgia arrest in 2012 for a foiled attempt at "enticing a child for indecent purposes."
Here's hoping that Busto is apprehended as soon as possible.
Cover photo: Collage: Southampton Town Police & Jamie McCarthy/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP