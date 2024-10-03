Was Taylor Swift the reason Kesha's ex-boyfriend dumped her?

Los Angeles, California - In a recent interview with Elle magazine, singer Kesha revealed that Taylor Swift might have been the reason for a dramatic breakup with an ex-boyfriend.

Kesha (r.) revealed that an ex-boyfriend once broke up with her after she didn't invite him to a Taylor Swift party. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Cover-Images

The 37-year-old pop artist shared that she had long believed her ex had ulterior motives throughout their relationship.

To test her theory, Kesha opted to bring a friend along with her to a Taylor Swift party rather than her boyfriend, per Elle.

As it turns out, this seemingly harmless decision would lead to the end of their affair.

"He came over the next day and broke up with me," she revealed.

She added, "I was like, 'Okay, well, that confirms my suspicions."

One fan jokingly commented on the situation on X, writing, "his love was NOT her drug. thank u, next."

The TiK ToK singer, who aptly compared the Los Angeles dating scene to "digging through the garbage," shared that she will only pursue a relationship with someone who treats her the way she treats herself.

