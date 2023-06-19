Wednesday star Emma Myers tapped as lead in adaptation of BookTok favorite

London, UK - The small-screen adaptation of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has found its leading lady in Wednesday star Emma Myers!

On Monday, the 21-year-old was confirmed to be taking on the role of Pip Fitz-Amobi in the highly-anticipated adaptation of the BookTok-approved novel.



Myers, who stars as Wednesday Addams' roommate Enid in the Netflix hit, will be starring opposite Zain Iqbal, who will play Ravi Singh.

The TV show will be produced by the BBC, with author Holly Jackson on board as an executive producer.

"From the moment we announced that A Good Girl's Guide To Murder was coming to the BBC I know there's been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi," Fiona Campbell, Controller of Youth Audience for BBC iPlayer and BBC Three said, per Deadline.

"In Emma and Zain we've found two actors who embody the characters so perfectly it will feel as though they've stepped straight from the pages of Holly's books on to our screens. I can't wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action."

The best-selling mystery book follows high school student Pip's investigation into a seemingly-closed murder case from her hometown as she uncovers clues suggesting there may be more to the story.

Since the casting news broke, devoted fans of the novels have welcomed Myers and Iqbal's casting with open arms.