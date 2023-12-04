Will Smith and Johnny Depp share sweet moment at Red Sea Film Festival

Saudi Arabia - Will Smith and Johnny Depp sent fans into a frenzy at this year's Red Sea Film Festival!

Will Smith (r) had a sweet encounter with fellow actor Johnny Depp at the recent Red Sea Film Festival. © Collage: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS & Screenshot/Instagram/willsmith

On Saturday, the 55-year-old Men in Black star dropped a highlight reel on Instagram that documented his time at the A-list film festival.



Amid the footage was a sweet moment between Will and the 60-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor on the red carpet.

Both actors, who each have been embroiled in controversies amid their respective careers, were seen crossing paths before having a cheerful conversation.

Will and Johnny embraced each other in the clip before having another friendly chat and departing.

The video also showed the King Richard star enjoying Saudi Arabia, including a game of golf, exploring Old Town Jeddah, and drinking "a lot" of coffee.

Yet, fans couldn't help but rave over the brief meet-up between the two Hollywood legends in Will's comments section.

One user wrote, "Ooooh...Will Smith and Johnny Depp... I'd definitely watch a movie with both of them, while another commented, "Will & Johnny Depp what a sight to see!"