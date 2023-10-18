Will Smith issues "official statement" after Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir release

Los Angeles, California - Will Smith has finally broken his silence following the release of Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell memoir, Worthy!

Will Smith posted an "OFFICIAL STATEMENT" in response to the release of Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy. © Collage: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/willsmith

The 55-year-old actor responded to all the attention his estranged wife's tell-all book has received – but it's not what you'd expect!

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to offer an "OFFICIAL STATEMENT."

The clip begins with the Oscar-winner sitting in what looks like his living room.

"I got something for you. Here's the thing. My opinion of the..." he starts, before pretending to be interrupted by an incoming sneeze.

Then, just as he sneezes, the camera zooms out – and we mean all the way out, revealing the globe and beyond!