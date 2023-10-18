Will Smith issues "official statement" after Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir release
Los Angeles, California - Will Smith has finally broken his silence following the release of Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell memoir, Worthy!
The 55-year-old actor responded to all the attention his estranged wife's tell-all book has received – but it's not what you'd expect!
On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to offer an "OFFICIAL STATEMENT."
The clip begins with the Oscar-winner sitting in what looks like his living room.
"I got something for you. Here's the thing. My opinion of the..." he starts, before pretending to be interrupted by an incoming sneeze.
Then, just as he sneezes, the camera zooms out – and we mean all the way out, revealing the globe and beyond!
Will Smith "applauds" Jada amid memoir backlash
This wasn't the only joke he made amid the controversy surrounding Jada's revelations.
On Monday, Will dropped another post of himself snoozing on a yacht with the caption, "notifications off."
Jada commented on the post with a laughing emoji, which the King Richard star pinned at the top.
As for his actual official statement on his wife's tell-all, he told the New York Times: "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in."
"You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."
Will also wrote a separate note to Jada, which was read during her interview with Jay Shetty. The rapper said that if he had "read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more."
"I applaud and honor you," he continued, adding: "Welcome to the author's club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."
Cover photo: Collage: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/willsmith