"I did not cheat on Will!": Jada Pinkett Smith reveals shocking details from tell-all book
On October 14, Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris to chat on TalkShopLive about her upcoming memoir, Worthy. The book will be available everywhere October 17.
Jada's been making waves recently for revealing that she and her husband Will Smith have been secretly separated since 2016 despite pretending to be very much together since then.
"The idea that my marriage has to hold up some certain idealism is unrealistic," she said, noting that she and Will are in a really "beautiful place" right now.
"I just need people to know, I did not cheat on Will Smith," she added.
Jada's conversation also revealed some heart-breaking tidbits, like how she originally considered titling the book Unlovable as she faced her personal battle with finding self-worth.
"I feel like so many of us feel that way [about ourselves]," she said.
"Right," her mother answered. "But that's what the book is about. It's about the journey from feeling unlovable to now feeling worthy."
Other bombshell revelations from the interview!
Jada and her mother both admitted to using Botox in their discussion, but they're not alone – many other celebs have opened up about their plastic surgery as of late!
The actress also confessed that the hardest thing she had to write for the book was in regards to her dear friend Tupac Shakur and his tragic passing, though progress is finally being made in the case these many years later.
Another big moment from the interview came as Jada revealed plans for Red Table Talk to return after its former platform Facebook Watch shut down in April.
"The Red Table is coming back. We are in the works of a situation right now," she said. "We could not do the Red Table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey, so we have decided to come back next year."
Watch the full interview on TalkShopLive!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith