"I did not cheat on Will!": Jada Pinkett Smith reveals shocking details from tell-all book

On October 14, Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris to chat on TalkShopLive about her upcoming memoir , Worthy. The book will be available everywhere October 17.

Jada's been making waves recently for revealing that she and her husband Will Smith have been secretly separated since 2016 despite pretending to be very much together since then.

"The idea that my marriage has to hold up some certain idealism is unrealistic," she said, noting that she and Will are in a really "beautiful place" right now.

"I just need people to know, I did not cheat on Will Smith," she added.

Jada's conversation also revealed some heart-breaking tidbits, like how she originally considered titling the book Unlovable as she faced her personal battle with finding self-worth.

"I feel like so many of us feel that way [about ourselves]," she said.



"Right," her mother answered. "But that's what the book is about. It's about the journey from feeling unlovable to now feeling worthy."