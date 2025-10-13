Woody Allen honors late ex Diane Keaton: "It's a drearier world"

Los Angeles, California - Woody Allen fell in love with Diane Keaton as soon as he set eyes on her, but took a week to pluck up the courage to speak to the star whose stellar career he would help to turbo charge.

Filmmaker Woody Allen honored his former partner, Diane Keaton, after the iconic actor passed away at the age of 79. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Everett Collection

He has now paid a heartfelt tribute to his favorite actor and former partner, whose death was announced over the weekend.

"I first laid eyes on her lanky beauty at an audition and thought, If Huckleberry Finn was a gorgeous young woman, he'd be Keaton," 89-year-old Allen wrote in a long tribute in The Free Press to Keaton, whose death was announced Saturday. She was 79.

"For the first week of rehearsal we never spoke a word to one another," he said of his time acting alongside her in the 1972 film "Play It Again, Sam."

"She was shy, I was shy, and with two shy people, things can get pretty dull. Finally, by chance we took a break at the same moment and wound up sharing a fast bite... The upshot is that she was so charming, so beautiful, so magical, that I questioned my sanity. I thought: Could I be in love so quickly?"

Allen, the acclaimed director-screenwriter-actor who never shook allegations that he molested his adopted daughter in 1992, described later moving in with Keaton and forming a creative bond with the beloved actress.

"She sat through Take the Money and Run and said the movie was very funny and very original. Her words. Its success proved her correct, and I never doubted her judgment again," she said.

"I never read a single review of my work and cared only what Keaton had to say about it. If she liked it, I counted the film as an artistic success," said Allen, who worked alongside Keaton in several films, including Annie Hall, Manhattan, and Manhattan Murder Mystery.