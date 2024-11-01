Young Thug freed after plea twist in street gang case

Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Young Thug was released from jail Thursday after pleading guilty to involvement in a criminal gang as well as drug and firearms charges, an abrupt twist to the longest trial in Georgia's history.

Young Thug has pleaded guilty to firearms and drug charges and involvement in a criminal gang. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 33-year-old Atlanta artist, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was one of 28 alleged street gang members indicted in May 2022 on racketeering and other charges.

Prosecutors accused Young Thug of being the leader of YSL, or Young Slime Life, a part of the Bloods gang, and charged him with violating state racketeering laws. The underlying offenses in the racketeering indictment included murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft.

The Grammy-winning rapper pleaded no contest to racketeering charges and no contest to being a leader of a criminal street gang, but guilty to six other counts including firearms and drug charges.

The New York Times reported he was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who replaced a previous judge who presided over the protracted trial.

Online Fulton County jail records showed Young Thug was released Thursday in a listing under his birth name. The disposition of the charges were listed as "time served" or "probation" on the database listing.