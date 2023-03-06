Fans gush over Zendaya's nod to Tom Holland while presenting with Paul Mescal

Los Angeles, California - As fans continue to swoon over Zendaya and Paul Mescal's team-up at the Screen Actors Guild Awards , some are now speculating that an awkward interaction may have meant more than it seemed.

Zendaya (l) and Paul Mescal presented together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A viral TikTok has fans buzzing over the moment Zendaya and Mescal walked up to the stage before presenting at the ceremony.

While ascending the stairs, it appears that Mescal reached for the 26-year-old's hand to assist, but she didn't oblige.

Some fans speculated that she rejected the offer as an expression of loyalty to her boyfriend Tom Holland.

"I would do it too if I had Tom Holland," one fan commented.



TikTokers also compared the mishap to a 2016 video of the 26-year-old actor snubbing his Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Laura Harrier's attempt to link arms.

Holland quickly moved his arm around her shoulder instead and asked, "Where's Zendaya?"

Others noted that Zendaya appeared to hold out her elbow when the Normal People star reached for her hand, suggesting that the interaction may have been a bit of awkward miscommunication.

"Don't read into that, he was trying to be polite to help her up the stairs and she assumed he wanted to lock arms," another fan wrote.