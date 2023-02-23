Zendaya among star-studded list of SAG Award presenters

Los Angeles, California - With awards season in full swing, Zendaya is basking in the limelight as she is set to both present and compete at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards .

Zendaya is both a presenter and a nominee at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-old is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria.

The nod is Zendaya's first at the ceremony, having already taken home a Golden Globe and two Emmy Awards for the role.

Fellow nominees Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Adam Scott (Severence), Jason Batemon (Ozark), and Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) are also among the buzz-worthy presenters at the ceremony.

Zendaya's Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield has been tapped to present the lifetime achievement award to Sally Field.

Matt Bomer, Ariana DeBose, Eugene Levy, Amy Poehler, Fran Drescher, Emily Blunt, Paul Mescal, Caleb McLaughlin, Ashley Park, Jessica Chastain, and Don Cheadle are also set to dish out awards.

While the SAG Awards will honor the best in both film and television, the winners on the movie side will be especially notable as the contentious race to Oscars victory draws to a close.