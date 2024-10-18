Tom Holland reveals what he and Zendaya think about new Spider-Man 4 script!

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland has revealed that he and Zendaya have gotten their hands on an "excellent" early script for Spider-Man 4!

The pair have been co-starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man flicks since 2017, and after the box office sensation that was 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the web-slinger's future in the franchise was unclear.

But with both Tom and Zendaya now expected to return for a fourth flick, the 28-year-old leading man has spilled that they've received a "draft" for the movie.

"We have a creative, and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent," Tom said on Thursday's episode of the Rich Roll podcast.

"It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me."

Tom added that he read it alongside the 28-year-old Euphoria star, whom he's been dating since 2021.

"Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room," he added. "Like, this is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect."

With Zendaya's character of MJ having lost her memory of Peter Parker in the third flick, the storyline of Spider-Man 4 will have a lot to tackle when it comes to bringing the lovebirds back together.