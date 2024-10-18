Tom Holland reveals what he and Zendaya think about new Spider-Man 4 script!
Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland has revealed that he and Zendaya have gotten their hands on an "excellent" early script for Spider-Man 4!
The pair have been co-starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man flicks since 2017, and after the box office sensation that was 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the web-slinger's future in the franchise was unclear.
But with both Tom and Zendaya now expected to return for a fourth flick, the 28-year-old leading man has spilled that they've received a "draft" for the movie.
"We have a creative, and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent," Tom said on Thursday's episode of the Rich Roll podcast.
"It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me."
Tom added that he read it alongside the 28-year-old Euphoria star, whom he's been dating since 2021.
"Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room," he added. "Like, this is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect."
With Zendaya's character of MJ having lost her memory of Peter Parker in the third flick, the storyline of Spider-Man 4 will have a lot to tackle when it comes to bringing the lovebirds back together.
Tom Holland and Zendaya reflect on the legacy of Spider-Man
Talk of a fourth Spider-Man film starring both Tom and Zendaya was confirmed in 2023, but Tom has made it clear that he won't return unless he feels the sequel does the iconic character justice.
"I won't make another one for the sake of making another one," he said last December but added, "If we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on because I owe everything to Spider-Man."
Earlier this year, the Uncharted actor spilled that he and Zendaya love to rewatch the superhero flicks together "every now and then".
"It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth," he said.
The real-life significance of the films has been felt throughout the ensemble cast as well, as their co-star, Marisa Tomei, told fans in August that her favorite part of working on the trilogy was "watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love".
Further details of Spider-Man 4 remain elusive, but the film is set to welcome a new director as Destin Daniel Cretton – who was behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – will take over for Jon Watts.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Prod.DB & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP