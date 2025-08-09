Machine Gun Kelly drops big confessions about Megan Fox on new album

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly broke his silence on his split from Megan Fox , their daughter Saga Blade Fox-Barker , and his secret rehab stint on his album , Lost Americana.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he went to rehab for Megan Fox (r.) and their daughter on his song, Treading Water. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

On the 35-year-old's new song, Treading Water, MGK emotionally reflects on his decision to go to rehab – and cites his ex-fiancée and baby girl as his motivation.

"I wrote this in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation / I got no phone, just a cell that I'm trapped in while my home's vacant," he sings.

The Bloody Valentine artist continues, "I'm an inpatient, but I lost patience / I just broke somethin', but I'm fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin'.

"While I'm just being left out of the conversation / It's a complicated relationship, that's nobody's business."

The Bird Box star also alludes to his split from Megan, which occurred before they welcomed their daughter four months ago.

"This'll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That'll be the last tear you waste on me crying," he sings. "I broke this home / I'll change for our daughter, so she's not alone."