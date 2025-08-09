Machine Gun Kelly drops big confessions about Megan Fox on new album
Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly broke his silence on his split from Megan Fox, their daughter Saga Blade Fox-Barker, and his secret rehab stint on his album, Lost Americana.
On the 35-year-old's new song, Treading Water, MGK emotionally reflects on his decision to go to rehab – and cites his ex-fiancée and baby girl as his motivation.
"I wrote this in Room Three, spending Christmas in rehabilitation / I got no phone, just a cell that I'm trapped in while my home's vacant," he sings.
The Bloody Valentine artist continues, "I'm an inpatient, but I lost patience / I just broke somethin', but I'm fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin'.
"While I'm just being left out of the conversation / It's a complicated relationship, that's nobody's business."
The Bird Box star also alludes to his split from Megan, which occurred before they welcomed their daughter four months ago.
"This'll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That'll be the last tear you waste on me crying," he sings. "I broke this home / I'll change for our daughter, so she's not alone."
Where do MGK and Megan Fox stand today?
The exes were recently spotted heading to Costa Rica with their baby girl, yet per Us Weekly, the trip doesn't mean that they are back together.
But insiders did tease that "things feel back to 'normal' between them," though they're hesitant to put a "label" on their relationship at the moment.
"They're still being intimate and technically trying to work things out to reconcile. This trip is a big stepping stone in that direction," another source said, adding that Megan is "very strong-willed and doesn't want to give in to MGK" but "still loves him."
