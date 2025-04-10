Will Zendaya attend the 2025 Met Gala?

New York, New York - Zendaya is set to grace the red carpet of fashion's biggest night once again, as the star's longtime stylist has now confirmed her attendance at the 2025 Met Gala .

The 28-year-old made waves at the 2024 ceremony, where she rocked two head-turning looks as one of the gala's co-chairs.

On Tuesday, her stylist, Law Roach, chatted with E! News at the Fashion Trust Awards, where he confirmed that Zendaya will be at the 2025 Met Gala.

"We are going to be on the Met Gala steps, yes, [but] separately this year," he said.

"That's going to be really amazing. We're doing our own thing this year, which is exciting."

Law and Zendaya have been side-by-side at a number of Met Galas in the past, with the fashion mastermind famously serving as her "fairy godmother" when the Emmy winner donned a Cinderella-inspired look in 2019.

While they may not be walking together, Law is sure to deliver another show-stopping number for his muse!

Elsewhere in Tuesday's interview, Law also confirmed that he'll be on board to help out with styling Zendaya at her wedding to Tom Holland.