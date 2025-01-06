Zendaya tattoo sends fans into frenzy over potential Tom Holland tribute

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's appearance at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards had eagle-eyed fans in a tizzy after they spotted a small but potentially meaningful tattoo.

Zendaya may have a tattoo dedicated to Tom Holland under her arm. © AFP/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Internet sleuths noticed a tiny lowercase "T" inked under Zendaya's left, possibly referencing her boyfriend and fellow star Tom Holland.

The heated speculation about the tattoo's meaning comes amid engagement rumors sparked by Zendaya's decision to wear a diamond ring on her left hand when walking the red carpet at last night's Golden Globes.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have come a long way since first being snapped kissing in a car in July 2021. They have kept their relationship low-profile, but always support each other on social media.

In response to the discovery, fans are going all out on social media.

"Finding out that Zendaya has a tiny "T" tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card," one fan posted on X. "I’m so happy for my girl!"