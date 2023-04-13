Coachella makes last-minute changes to festival lineup!

Indio, California - One day before the start of Coachella's first weekend, the music fest turned up the heat by adding Blink-182 to the mix – but that's not all.

Coachella has officially added Blink-182 to the 2023 festival lineup! © Collage: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA, Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Image / AFP

Music and gaming fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend!

According to Billboard, Blink-182, led by Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, has been confirmed as a last-minute addition to the 2023 Coachella lineup, and will perform on Friday night.

The group was originally set to kick off their tour on March 11, but it was postponed due to drummer Travis Barker's finger injury.

Additionally, it was announced that Coachella 2023 will also feature a new "Coachella Island" experience in the metaverse thanks to a partnership with Fortnite.

"Fortnite is the ideal partner for Coachella due to their shared emphasis on creativity, entertainment, and cultural impact," said Coachella innovation lead Sam Schoonover.

This virtual experience will allow attendees to explore a digital remake of the festival grounds, take part in dance competitions, and purchase in-game "merch," providing a fully immersive experience for players and music fans alike.

Music by Porter Robinson, an artist who is also on the Coachella's 2023 lineup, will be playing on the island.

The festival's Friday lineup will also feature acts such as the Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, and more!