Blink-182 cancels tour dates amid Travis Barker's injury

Los Angeles, California - Many Blink-182 fans are facing disappointment as the band 's world tour is unable to take place as scheduled due to drummer Travis Barker's finger injury.

Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge (47), Travis Barker (47), and Mark Hoppus (50) have delayed the start of their world tour. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The punk rock band was planning to go on a year-long tour through several continents – starting in Latin America, North America, and Europe and moving on to Australia and New Zealand.

But Blink-182 will have to postpone the start of the tour.

After breaking two fingers, drummer Travis Barker had to undergo surgery on Tuesday and is out of commission for the time being.

That means the band's shows in South America are definitely canceled!

Singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge shared the sad news on Instagram: "I wanted to say I'm so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn't be down there."

