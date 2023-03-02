Blink-182 cancels tour dates amid Travis Barker's injury
Los Angeles, California - Many Blink-182 fans are facing disappointment as the band's world tour is unable to take place as scheduled due to drummer Travis Barker's finger injury.
The punk rock band was planning to go on a year-long tour through several continents – starting in Latin America, North America, and Europe and moving on to Australia and New Zealand.
But Blink-182 will have to postpone the start of the tour.
After breaking two fingers, drummer Travis Barker had to undergo surgery on Tuesday and is out of commission for the time being.
That means the band's shows in South America are definitely canceled!
Singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge shared the sad news on Instagram: "I wanted to say I'm so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn't be down there."
Blink-182 fans disappointed by cancelations
Barker's recovery must be the top priority before any concerts can take place, DeLonge continued in his address.
"I really want you all to know that we are devastated and we plan to come back," the singer assured his followers.
A number of festivals in South America featuring Blink-182 are already planned for 2024.
Nevertheless, many fans were disappointed by the news.
"Accidents do happen and no one can blame the band or Travis for that, but a whole generation who's been wating for 20 years will be directly affected by this. The fair thing to do is not only do this tour in another time but extend the dates in each country, specially outside expensive festivals so more fans could see Blink 182 play," one fan wrote
Another user said, "Man being a blink fan is hard af."
It's still up in the air when Travis Barker will be cleared to return to the stage.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP