Disney announces massive expansion with reveal of brand-new theme park

The Walt Disney Company announced plans Wednesday for a new theme park in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the country's growing prominence as a global financial and entertainment hub. © IAN LANGSDON / AFP

The waterfront resort will be located on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island and developed in partnership with local firm Miral.

Disney stated that it aims to attract tourists from "the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe, and beyond."

The announcement comes ahead of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates next week.

"Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati," said Disney CEO Robert Iger in a statement, promising "an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world."

The company stated that the new resort will blend Disney's "iconic stories, characters, and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture."

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be the seventh Disney resort since the original Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California, in 1955.

Other Disney destinations are located in Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

Iger told analysts that the location was chosen to bring the Disney experience closer to hundreds of millions of customers for whom visiting its other six locations "was pretty lengthy in nature and expensive."

He also noted the success of existing attractions in Abu Dhabi, including the Louvre museum and the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim, which is currently under construction.