Hogwarts Legacy smashes records for Warner Bros. Games and Twitch in magical debut

London, UK - The Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy has reinvigorated the magic of the franchise with some seriously astounding sales just two weeks after its release .

Hogwarts Legacy has been a massive success for Warner Bros. despite concerns about J.K. Rowling's controversial comments on the trans community. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Harry Potter legacy appears to be as profitable as ever!

The action role-playing game has earned an astounding $850 million in global sales, per Variety, making it the biggest gaming launch ever for Warner Bros. Games.

Hogwarts Legacy also broke records over in the streaming world, reaching a peak of 1.28 million concurrent viewers on Twitch during its launch to become the number 1 single-player game on the site.

"We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world," David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games, said.

The game, which allows players to dive into their own magical adventure at Hogwarts, sparked controversy during its launch due to the lingering backlash against Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her controversial comments on the trans community.

Though the 57-year-old wasn't directly involved in the creation of the game, she still stands to profit off the use of the Harry Potter IP, which led many to boycott the game in support of the trans community.