J.K. Rowling responds to backlash over anti-trans rhetoric in new podcast

Edinburgh, UK - Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is set to address the backlash against her views on the trans community in a new podcast.

J.K. Rowling will appear on a new podcast to discuss the backlash she's faced in recent years. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Many once-avid fans of the 57-year-old writer have ditched the magical series due to her repeated transphobic comments.

The controversy surrounding Rowling's stance has been brought back into the spotlight thanks to Hogwarts Legacy, the latest video game in the Wizarding World franchise.

Though she wasn't directly involved in the creation of the game, Rowling will still profit from the use of the Harry Potter IP, which has led many to boycott the game.

As the debate rages on, Rowling has announced that she will appear in a new podcast series hosted by writer Megan Phelps-Roper, The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.



"I agreed to sit down with Megan because, having read her wonderful book, Unfollow, I thought the two of us could have a real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive," Rowling said in a tweet announcing the project.

Phelps-Roper provided further details on Instagram, confirming that in addition to speaking with the author, she also met with trans youth and adults as well as supporters and critics of Rowling.

The podcast is described as an "audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world's most successful author"

"I never set out to upset anyone," Rowling says in the trailer. "However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal."