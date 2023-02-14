J.K. Rowling responds to backlash over anti-trans rhetoric in new podcast
Edinburgh, UK - Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is set to address the backlash against her views on the trans community in a new podcast.
Many once-avid fans of the 57-year-old writer have ditched the magical series due to her repeated transphobic comments.
The controversy surrounding Rowling's stance has been brought back into the spotlight thanks to Hogwarts Legacy, the latest video game in the Wizarding World franchise.
Though she wasn't directly involved in the creation of the game, Rowling will still profit from the use of the Harry Potter IP, which has led many to boycott the game.
As the debate rages on, Rowling has announced that she will appear in a new podcast series hosted by writer Megan Phelps-Roper, The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.
"I agreed to sit down with Megan because, having read her wonderful book, Unfollow, I thought the two of us could have a real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive," Rowling said in a tweet announcing the project.
Phelps-Roper provided further details on Instagram, confirming that in addition to speaking with the author, she also met with trans youth and adults as well as supporters and critics of Rowling.
The podcast is described as an "audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world's most successful author"
"I never set out to upset anyone," Rowling says in the trailer. "However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal."
J.K. Rowling says controversial comments were "misunderstood"
Rowling continues on in response to backlash from the Potter fanbase.
"What has interested me in recent years, particularly on social media [is when fans say], 'You've ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this.' And I think: 'You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.'"
While the podcast doesn't kick off for another week, its title has already drawn significant criticism, with some arguing that it illustrates the author's victim complex.
"Oh honey you're not the victim here, you've a net worth of over a billion dollars, you live in a castle and your words have helped promote hat[r]ed against the trans community," one user tweeted.
Nevertheless, Phelps-Roper said in her tweets that the podcast looks to use Rowling's story as a conduit to a larger conversation, one "about the polarization of public opinion."
"Major toxicity surrounds this conflict, but there are human beings on all sides of it. I spoke with dozens of them. Their stories are important, illuminating, and—in a moment when black-and-white positions abound—essential to understand," Phelps-Roper wrote.
If the response to Hogwarts Legacy is any indication, the conflict is certainly as strong as ever.
The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling will premiere on February 21.
Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP